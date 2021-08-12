Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening of Hollywood Casino York

Today marks the grand opening of Hollywood Casino York, the third gaming and entertainment facility for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) in Pennsylvania. The $120 million state-of-the-art casino is opening to the public at 12:00PM.

State gaming officials, legislators and area dignitaries are joining Penn National Gaming team members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. Hollywood Casino York will then welcome thousands of guests ready to experience over 500 of the newest slot machines, 24 table games, the first retail Barstool Sportsbook in Pennsylvania, upscale casual dining and above all, premier guest service.

“We would like to officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino York,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for Penn National. “We’re thrilled to be opening our 43rd property in North America, our third in the Commonwealth, and showcasing Hollywood Casino York’s unique style of premier gaming, dining and entertainment in a truly modern atmosphere. Importantly, it has been an honor to be welcomed by Springettsbury Township and the surrounding communities, creating new jobs and starting a new economic engine right here in York County.

“We are also very excited to be launching our cutting edge ‘3C’ technology at Hollywood Casino York: our cardless, cashless, contactless ‘mywallet’. This is a revolutionary enhancement for our industry, and I want to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support and our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing. This technology further supports Penn National’s omnichannel business approach where we are providing the best experiences, whether people are playing with us at our properties or on our numerous online offerings,” added George.

The approximate 80,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility employs 290 people and generated 230 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, the fun and excitement will continue 365 days a year.

Gaming Floor

Hollywood Casino York’s gaming floor features over 500 of the latest video reel slot and video poker machines, as well 24 exciting table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, mini baccarat, and more. The Barstool Sportsbook includes a 20-foot wall of televisions, bar top video poker, sports betting tellers and sports wagering and racing kiosks. All gaming at Hollywood Casino York is also outfitted with Penn National’s cashless, cardless and contactless capabilities.

Dining and Entertainment

Hollywood Casino York includes three casual dining options – Diner&Drinks, Barstool Bar and The Classic Grill.

Diner&Drinks is a full service, classic casual restaurant that seats over 125 patrons in the dining room and bar. Guests can enjoy a wide array of food, from breakfast all day to mouthwatering steaks. The open layout allows customers to watch their favorite sports action on the big screens or on guest-controlled televisions in each booth while enjoying the latest creations from the kitchen.

Barstool Bar patrons will enjoy a full selection of cocktails and draft [and craft] beer to enjoy while watching the latest action on the wall of high definition televisions and also light snacks directly from the bar.

The Classic Grill offers patrons a grab-and-go option for burgers, sandwiches, salads, snacks and more. This 24-hour venue seats approximately 40 patrons and brews Starbucks® Coffee.

Player Rewards Programs

my choice ® Loyalty Program Earn access to exclusive events and experiences at more than 35 destinations across the country, priority check-in at hotels and restaurant seating. Membership is free Five tiers: Choice, Advantage, Preferred, Elite, Owners Club

® my choice ® App Check tier status and my cash balance

® my wallet Cashless, Cardless, Connected gaming Card-in via Bluetooth on any slot machine to earn/redeem rewards Securely add and manage funds to my wallet account Securely fund any slot machine on property via Bluetooth and my wallet

Realtime Rewards Earn additional mycash after achieving 3,000 Tier Points

my heroes Active-duty military, veterans and first responders are eligible for exclusive my heroes benefits, including a tier upgrade to Advantage, up to 30% off hotel rates, dining & shopping discounts and more! Annual tier upgrade to Advantage (or 1,000 tier points) Exclusive hotel discount up to 30% Exclusive dining & shopping discounts Designate a my heroes companion my heroes welcome gift Exclusive my heroes promotions Monthly my choice casino “play for fun” offer



Getting There

Hollywood Casino York

York Galleria Mall

2899 Whiteford Rd, York, PA 17402

717.469.2211

About Hollywood Casino York

Hollywood Casino York features over 500 of the latest slot machines, 24 table games and the state-of-the-art Barstool Sportsbook, located conveniently off of Route 30 at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, PA. Patrons can also enjoy classic casual fare at Diner&Drinks and earn incredible awards utilizing Penn National’s industry leading mychoice® loyalty program.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 43 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

