Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15th. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Research & Development Janssen Research Development will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

