Barnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+BNED%29 today announced the Company expects to report fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings results on Thursday, September 2, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 2, 2021 to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website at www.bned.com. The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months on Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005227/en/