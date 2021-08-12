Logo
Crocs CFO Anne Mehlman Selected as Denver Business Journal 2021 C-Suite Award Winner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Awards recognize C-level executives for contributions to the Denver region

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anne Mehlman was honored by the Denver Business Journal (DBJ) in their annual C-suite awards, which recognizes outstanding C-level executives for their invaluable contributions to the Denver region.

"Anne's strategic foresight, skilled decision-making and collaborative approach has positioned Crocs to navigate the market uncertainty while still turning in record-breaking performance around the globe," said Michelle Poole, Crocs brand president. "Under Anne's leadership, Crocs is poised for sustainable, long-term growth and we're proud to see her recognized for her countless contributions to the brand."

According to the DBJ, this year's winners have demonstrated vital leadership and business savvy to guide their companies to success. The judging committee evaluated applications for individual and organizational accomplishments, community involvement, contributions to management and innovation within their fields, among other factors.

Mehlman joined Crocs as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in August 2018, bringing more than 15 years of global financial and operational experience to the role. Mehlman, who most recently served as Zappos.com's first-ever female Chief Financial Officer, had previously worked for Crocs from 2011 to 2016.

Since returning to Crocs, Mehlman has advanced the company's global finance operations, moving beyond the traditional roles of corporate accounting to a more consultative and predictive approach. As a result, Crocs has turned in its third consecutive quarter of record revenue, including revenues of $641 million during Q2 2021, a year-over-year increase of more than 93 percent.

Crocs Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Shannon Sisler was recognized with a DBJ C-suite award in 2020. The DBJ will host an awards luncheon on September 14, 2021. This year's winners will also be profiled in a special section in DBJ's September 17, 2021 issue.

About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts
Crocs, Inc.
Ryan Roccaforte
[email protected]

Crocs_Executive_Vice_President_and_Chief_Financial_Officer_Anne_Mehlman.jpg

Crocs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA72992&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-cfo-anne-mehlman-selected-as-denver-business-journal-2021-c-suite-award-winner-301354070.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA72992&Transmission_Id=202108120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA72992&DateId=20210812
