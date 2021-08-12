Logo
Alerian MLP ETF Declares Third Quarter Distribution Of $0.68

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) declared its third quarter 2021 distribution of $0.68 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021. Based on current financial information, the distribution is estimated to consist of 100% return of capital.

AMLP Distributions:

  • Ex-Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
  • Record Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
  • Payable Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is also the distributor for the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and the ALPS|Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio. Please direct any inquiries to [email protected] or by calling 1-877-398-8461.

Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses of any exchange-traded fund (ETF) prior to investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information, please visit www.alerianmlp.com or call 1-877-398-8461. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are RISKS involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the RISKS of this investment is available in the disclosure.

The Alerian MLP ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Alerian MLP ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 25,000 shares.

The Fund is taxed as a regular corporation for federal income tax purposes. This differs from most investment companies, which are treated as "regulated investment companies" under the Code and do not pay entity level income taxes.

If, due to tax law changes, a Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") in the portfolio is deemed a corporation rather than a partnership for federal income purposes, then income would be subject to federal taxation at the MLP level. This would reduce the amount of cash available for distribution to the fund which could result in a reduction of the Fund's value.

Additionally, the Fund provides tax accounts such as IRA and 401(k) plans with a new option for participating in the energy infrastructure MLP asset class without Unrelated Business Taxable Income concerns. Investors will not receive K-1s as they would if investing directly in MLPs.

All K-1s are received and processed by the Alerian MLP ETF. The Alerian MLP ETF distributes a single Form 1099 to its shareholders.

This notice is provided to you for informational purposes only, and should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for further assistance.

The Fund's concentration in securities of MLPs involves risks that differ from investments in common stock, including risks related to: (1) limited control and rights to vote on matters affecting the MLP; (2) potential conflicts of interest between the MLP and its general partner; (3) cash flow; (4) dilution; and (5) the general partner's limited call right. Actual results, performance or events may also be affected by, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) changes in laws and regulations and (5) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. An investor's shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. MLPs may have additional expenses, as some MLPs pay incentive distribution fees to their general partners. Infrastructure companies are subject to risks specific to the industry they serve including, but not limited to commodity price fluctuations; reduced volumes of energy commodities available for transporting, processing, storing or distributing; changes in the economy or regulatory environment; and extreme weather. The Fund invests primarily in energy infrastructure companies which may be adversely affected by changes in worldwide energy prices, exploration and production spending, government regulation, changes in exchange rates and depletion of natural resources.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, the firm is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY72930&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-mlp-etf-declares-third-quarter-distribution-of-0-68--301354095.html

SOURCE ALPS Advisors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY72930&Transmission_Id=202108120930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY72930&DateId=20210812
