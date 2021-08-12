Ampio Pharmaceuticals Reminds Stockholders to Vote Shares in Advance of 2021 Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options, reminds stockholders to vote on the proposals listed in the Company's proxy statement in advance of its upcoming annual meeting.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the "Record Date") should have previously received proxy materials in connection with Ampio's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). As set forth in the proxy materials, the Annual Meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting via a live webcast on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MT) with online access to the meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. (MT). Only stockholders of record and beneficial owners of shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals common stock as of the close of business on the Record Date, may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting. Others may join the Annual Meeting as a guest; however, guests will not have the opportunity to vote or ask questions.

The Annual Meeting date was previously disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q, Item 5. "Other Information" on May 5, 2021 and also disclosed on the Company's proxy statement, which was mailed out to stockholders as of the Record Date on or around June 30, 2021.

In order to attend the Annual Meeting as a stockholder, you must have the information printed in the proxy materials and then proceed to register at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMPE2021. As part of the registration process, you must enter the 16-digit control number located on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice of Internet Availability. Guests are not required to enter a 16-digit control number.

We urge all stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented.

The Board of Directors and management of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. appreciate the support and thanks its stockholders for their investment in Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

An audio replay of the annual meeting will be posted on the Company's website within 24 hours of the meeting (https://ampiopharma.com/investors/presentations-media).

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's ability to access equity financing and fund research and development programs and operations through the fourth quarter of 2022, expectations with respect to Ampion, including its ability to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options (including COVID-19) and its ability to offer the benefits of steroids without the side effects, the significance of reported results in early clinical trials, the timing of patient enrollment for the Phase I Long-COVID trial and the Phase II COVID-19 trials, the timing and outcome of the Company's application for Emergency Use Authorization of Ampion in COVID-19 patients with inhalation and intravenous routes of drug delivery, the term of Ampion's patent protection and the timing and likelihood of Ampion's approval as a novel biologic under the BPCIA, including the availability of 12-year FDA market exclusivity in connection with such approval. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Ampio and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, in Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy

[email protected]

610-731-1045

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampio-pharmaceuticals-reminds-stockholders-to-vote-shares-in-advance-of-2021-annual-meeting-301354092.html

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.