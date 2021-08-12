Logo
RCI to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 18-19

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Eric Langan, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference next week. Joining him will be Ryan Parker, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.

RCI_Hospitality_Holdings_Corporate_Logo.jpg

The presentation will begin at 12:15 PM ET on Thursday, August 19, 2021. RCI will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 and 19, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA72513&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-august-18-19-301354321.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

