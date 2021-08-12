Fintech Platform FUSE Autotech Raises $10M in Series A Funding Led by Target Global

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fintech Platform FUSE Autotech Raises $10M in Series A Funding Led by Target Global

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investor base brings together leading experts from online car industry unicorns

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUSE Autotech, a fintech software platform that redefines the car buying process, today announced the completion of its $10 million Series A round of financing, led by Target Global with participation from PICO Venture Partners, Christopher Muhr, former COO of Auto1 (FSE: AG1), and Escavel Capital. This new round of funding will be used to expand FUSE's product and R&D teams.

Logo_FUSEAutotech_Primary_ID_0fdecb7cdd63_Logo.jpg

"We are excited to complete this round together with leading auto industry software experts whose significant experience adds enormous value as we scale our company," said Colton Ray, FUSE Autotech's CEO. "The investment will allow us to expedite development and focus on expansion."

In 2020, auto loan balances hit $1.36 trillion, yet there is a large digital gap in the automotive financing industry. FUSE is a SaaS business platform that automates the entire automotive purchase and finance experience with a cloud-based AI predictive finance management system. FUSE's fintech software platform enables dealerships to convert more deals with higher margins, while providing consumers with a fully automated online and in-store shopping journey that improves the customer experience. FUSE Autotech was founded in 2020 by Andrew Walser, CEO of Walser Automotive Group, one of the top 100 dealer groups in the US for both new and used vehicles sold, in partnership with Elie Wurtman, Managing Partner of PICO Venture Partners and co-founder of Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM).

FUSE Autotech currently serves over 100 dealerships in the United States through various FUSE SaaS products. The company is processing nearly $1 billion worth of vehicle transactions per year.

"We are excited to add FUSE Autotech to our mobility fund as we continue to partner with entrepreneurs to transform the automotive industry," said Shmuel Chafets, General Partner and Vice Chairman at Target Global. "We began this journey with Auto1 which has grown into Europe's largest wholesale platform for used cars. Today, FUSE's innovative solutions are reinventing the financing segment of the industry and bringing tremendous added value for dealerships on a path that is set up for rapid growth."

"The automotive industry experience is rapidly evolving on all fronts and one of the biggest opportunities is reinventing the finance process into a fully automated omnichannel experience," said Elie Wurtman, Managing Partner at PICO Venture Partners and Executive Chairman of FUSE Autotech. "I am excited to work together with Andrew, Shmuel and Chris and to bring our expertise in both the auto industry and scaling software companies to lead FUSE on a quick pathway from launch to scale."

About FUSE Autotech
FUSE Autotech is a Finance Management System (FMS) that consolidates online and in-store technologies for a seamless customer experience from start to finish. FUSE Autotech provides car dealerships one, go-to application that streamlines vehicle transactions, reduces cost to sell, maximizes profits and ensures sustainability. FUSE's easy-to-use, replicable process allows dealership personnel to create and close a deal from start to finish in as little as 15 minutes. Proprietary software combines artificial intelligence, technology integration and process automation to streamline vehicle transactions. With FUSE, dealerships are able to close more deals by empowering their entire sales force to take a customer through a complete transaction - from start to finish. Shoppers are asking for a smarter, faster way to buy a car; FUSE Autotech is the answer.

Media Contact:
Colton Ray, CEO, FUSE Autotech
612.760.1435
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG72840&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-platform-fuse-autotech-raises-10m-in-series-a-funding-led-by-target-global-301353782.html

SOURCE FUSE Autotech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG72840&Transmission_Id=202108120911PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG72840&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment