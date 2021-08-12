Creatd's Vocal Platform Surpasses 1.1 Million Creators

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that its flagship platform, Vocal , has surpassed 1.1 million freemium creators.

To support both Vocal freemium and Vocal+ premium membership growth, the Company intends to continue investing across multiple areas of its business, including influencer marketing, continued Vocal development, and potential acquisitions of other creator content platforms.

Commenting on the Company's latest milestone, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "The rapid acceleration of registrations to Vocal freemium is fundamental to achieving our stated goals regarding Vocal+ conversions and the success of our premium membership model. Vocal's unique combination of creator tools, built-in audiences, and earning opportunities means that our creators are positioned for maximum success right from the get-go–and this is especially true for Vocal+ creators. That's why every day, more and more creators are choosing Vocal as their home base for creativity."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

