Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Declares Third Quarter Distribution Of $0.24349

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug 12, 2021

DENVER, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE Arca: ENFR) declared its third quarter 2021 distribution of $0.24349 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

ENFR Distributions:

  • Ex-Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
  • Record Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
  • Payable Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is also the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF and the ALPS|Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio. Please direct any inquiries to [email protected] or by calling 1-877-398- 8461.

Important Disclosures
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from an investment in common stock. MLPs are controlled by their general partners, which generally have conflicts of interest and limited fiduciary duties to the MLP, which may permit the general partner to favor its own interests over the MLPs.

A portion of the benefits you are expected to derive from the Fund's investment in MLPs depends largely on the MLPs being treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. As a partnership, an MLP has no federal income tax liability at the entity level. Therefore, treatment of one or more MLPs as a corporation for federal income tax purposes could affect the Fund's ability to meet its investment objective and would reduce the amount of cash available to pay or distribute to you. Legislative, judicial, or administrative changes and differing interpretations, possibly on a retroactive basis, could negatively impact the value of an investment in MLPs and therefore the value of your investment in the Fund.

The fund invests primarily in a particular sector and could experience greater volatility than a fund investing in a broader range of industries.

The Fund may be subject to risks relating to its investment in Canadian securities. Because the Fund will invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and the income received by the Fund will generally be in foreign currency, changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact the Fund's return.

Investments in the energy infrastructure sector are subject to: reduced volumes of natural gas or other energy commodities available for transporting, processing or storing; changes in the regulatory environment; extreme weather and; rising interest rates which could result in a higher cost of capital and drive investors into other investment opportunities.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Fund.
ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, the firm is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY72933&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-energy-infrastructure-etf-declares-third-quarter-distribution-of-0-24349--301354099.html

SOURCE ALPS Advisors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY72933&Transmission_Id=202108120930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY72933&DateId=20210812
