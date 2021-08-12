Logo
Sinclair Announces Appointment of Will Bell as Head of Distribution and Network Relations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) (“Sinclair” or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of William Bell as Head of Distribution and Network Relations. Mr. Bell will oversee both distribution of the Company’s content portfolio, including its broadcast stations, Tennis Channel and the regional sports networks, and Sinclair’s network affiliations. Mr. Bell, and the distribution and network relations teams, will report to David Gibber, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Sinclair.

Mr. Bell, who joined Sinclair in March 2015, previously served as part of the distribution team as Director, Senior Corporate Counsel, managing all legal aspects of Sinclair’s negotiations and relationships with the broadcast networks and the Company’s content distributors.

“Will has been integral in setting our strategy and negotiating our distribution and affiliation relationships, working for several years closely with Barry Faber and others on the Sinclair leadership team,” said David Gibber, SVP and General Counsel. “Under Barry Faber’s guidance, Sinclair has been at the forefront of the broadcast industry in these areas, and we look forward to Will continuing this leadership and bringing his vision to grow Sinclair’s relationships and partnerships. Will has been involved in many different areas of the company as part of the legal and distribution teams; we are excited to continue to promote and see internal growth from our homegrown talent.”

“I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead a very talented distribution team as we seek to maximize the value of Sinclair’s content in an evolving media landscape,” said Mr. Bell. “I look forward to helping drive success at Sinclair in the coming years, as we continue to set the bar as a leading next generation media company.”

Mr. Bell received his Juris Doctorate degree from University of Maryland Frances King Carey School of Law where he graduated cum laude and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Mr. Faber will continue to provide consulting services relating to distribution and network relations.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005601/en/

