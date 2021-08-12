OMID Makes Strategic Investment Into Psychedelic Medicine

PR Newswire

ALPHA, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) is pleased to announce its initial investment to gain exposure to the legal psychedelic medicine industry. The investment made in the second quarter with KetaMD, which offers at-home medical ketamine treatments, marks the beginning of OMID's entry into another form of early-stage legal alternative medicines as the company seeks to further build its footprint in, and identity as, a life sciences company.

"Our cautiously optimistic initial investment in legal ketamine treatments represents our confidence in its many consumer benefits which aligns with our current cannabis-related business. We expect to continue to explore avenues to gain exposure to alternative medicines which represent an opportunity to broadly improve the health and wellness of consumers," stated Adam Frank, the Chairman and CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

For more information about KetaMD, please visit https://ketamd.com.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished consumer goods.

For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1-908-386-2880

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omid-makes-strategic-investment-into-psychedelic-medicine-301354398.html

SOURCE OMID Holdings, Inc.