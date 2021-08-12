VersaBank to Present at Investor Summit August (Virtual) Conference Wednesday, August 18 at 2:00 P.M. ET - CEO David Taylor to Also Participate In Conference Digital Currency Panel Tuesday, August 17 At 4:15 P.M. ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VersaBank to Present at Investor Summit August (Virtual) Conference Wednesday, August 18 at 2:00 P.M. ET - CEO David Taylor to Also Participate In Conference Digital Currency Panel Tuesday, August 17 At 4:15 P.M. ET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, ON, Aug. 12, 2021

LONDON, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VB), a leader in digital banking and cyber security solutions, today announced that David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present (virtually) at the Investor Summit August Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of VersaBank's website at www.versabank.com on the "Quarterly Info, Events and Presentations" page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same page of the web site following the event.

VersaBank_Versabank_to_Present_at_Investor_Summit_August__Virtua.jpg

During the Conference, Mr. Taylor will also participate in a panel entitled, Who is Leveraged to a Growing Crypto Ecosystem? on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET, during which he will discuss VersaBank's announced intention to launch a revolutionary, highly-encrypted digital deposit offering, VCAD, with each VCAD unit representing a one-dollar deposit with the Bank. Facilitated by state-of-the-art blockchain technology, VCAD is easily transferable, enabling it to be used as a digital currency, with the highest level of stability and security amongst digital currencies available today, with each VCAD represented by a deposit with an investment-grade issuer. A webcast of the panel discussion will also be available in the investor relations section of VersaBank's website at www.versabank.com on the "Quarterly Info, Events and Presentations" page and a replay of the panel discussion will be available on the same page of the web site following the event.

VersaBank will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the Conference. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact Sasha Murray at [email protected] or Lawrence Chamberlain at [email protected].

In addition to VCAD, in his general presentation, Mr. Taylor will discuss VersaBank's highly efficient, low-risk digital banking operations, which have generated a compounded annual growth rate in net income of 23% over the past six years based on the Bank's development and application of its proprietary software to address unmet needs in the banking industry. VersaBank's digital banking operations are poised for continued outsized growth as its existing lending channels experience a significant increase in loan origination activity and the Bank prepares for the launch of its third lending channel based on its proven software, which will enable it to enter the $200 billion Canadian home financing market.

Mr. Taylor will also discuss the significant growth opportunity for VersaBank's wholly-owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRT Cyber"). DRT Cyber's VersaVault is the world's first digital bank vault for securing cryptocurrency, blockchain-based assets and highly sensitive digital documents. Recently, DRT Cyber acquired North American IT security assurances services leader, Digital Boundary Group, as it builds a comprehensive suite of innovative cyber security solutions that address high-demand, underserved segments of this rapidly growing market.

DRT Cyber's Chief Operating Officer, Gurpreet Sahota, previously spent 16 years at BlackBerry, where he helped build and implement its industry-leading cyber security architecture. DRT Cyber is chaired by the Honorable Tom Ridge, the first US Secretary of Homeland Security.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade under the symbol VB.PR.A.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com
Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=TO73652&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-to-present-at-investor-summit-august-virtual-conference-wednesday-august-18-at-200-pm-et--ceo-david-taylor-to-also-participate-in-conference-digital-currency-panel-tuesday-august-17-at-415-pm-et-301354429.html

SOURCE VersaBank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO73652&Transmission_Id=202108121031PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO73652&DateId=20210812
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment