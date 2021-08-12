Logo
Dominion Energy Environmental Grant Applications Now Open to Nonprofit, Educational Organizations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Deadline to apply for environmental grants is September 30

- Grants support environmental education and stewardship initiatives in 9 states and other areas in Dominion Energy's footprint

- Since 2003, nearly $37 million donated to projects that protect and improve the environment

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is encouraging nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for $1.5 million in environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. This competitive grant process is designed to support work to improve the environment and provide educational experiences in communities served by Dominion Energy.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

"Protecting and conserving our environment is an important focus of our company. Each year, our foundation supports many organizations that offer innovative and engaging environmental programs in our communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants help groups truly make a difference for natural resources in places we all call home."

Since 2003, nearly $37 million has been donated to projects that protect and improve the environment. A recent recipient is Pink Space Theory in Prince William County, Virginia. The group teaches underserved girls science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts by building wind turbines.

"This was huge for our girls! This program is vital because there continues to be a lack of women in STEAM careers across our country," stated Monica Nichols, executive director and president of Pink Space Theory. "Exposing these middle school girls to an experience such as this will help them see the long-term value of STEAM, plus it gives them that competitive edge!"

Clear Dot Charter School in Columbia, South Carolina is another past recipient. The school focuses on grooming future marine biologists and used the Dominion Energy Environmental grant to purchase an aquarium to allow the students to create an in-school biome of ocean life.

"With the environmental stewardship grant we've set up a native reef that is going to mirror what you would see off the South Carolina coast," stated Dr. Lindsey Ott, principal of Clear Dot Charter School.

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants to support specific short-term projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants for environmental education programs.

Eligible organizations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Connecticut, and other areas in Dominion Energy's footprint are encouraged to apply.

Dominion Energy will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following priorities:

  • Educating K-12 students and the public about environmental science
  • Protecting and preserving natural habitats
  • Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

For more information and to apply visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=PH73658&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-environmental-grant-applications-now-open-to-nonprofit-educational-organizations-301354409.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH73658&Transmission_Id=202108121009PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH73658&DateId=20210812
