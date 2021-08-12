DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Comerica Inc

- New Purchases: CERN, CNC, ZTS, VEEV, O, FDX, SHOP, SPG, MS, SMHB, GLDI, HSIC, RPAR, SE, USOI, AA, ABC, NOC, HZNP, BNTX, FTGC, MRNA, ADBE, ARCC, MRVL, PAVE, NVG, HNDL, REGN, SWKS, WFH, BMY, AMZA, CRWD, ADI, AAL, HD, DHT, IFV, ARKQ, ARKF, DNOV, RDVY, XITK, PFFL, AEVA, GERM, REML, UBOT, HOMZ, TDIV, FV, DRIV, NUGT, FAUG, GXG, XYLD, QYLD,
- Added Positions: FB, AMZN, ISRG, V, HGV, PAHC, URI, NVDA, RIOT, A, PSA, CCI, X, XOM, HON, SCHW, IDXX, DELL, IRM, PM, OC, PRFT, COTY, MMS, BZH, PLUG, LOW, INTU, GPRE, SBUX, ELF, T, DRI, PCI, GLW, VZ, AMP, MET, PLTR, HSII, BRK.B, BAC, WDIV, SXT, BG, CSL, WBA, CVX, UHS, CSX, CNDT, ORC, PYPL, TSCO, XPER, MEI, LILA, KW, CMRE, CMCSA, CSCO, BBN, AROC, ACLS, HCA, GIS, DBVT, BHE, XFLT, TAN, WMB, VIAC, TGNA, UNH, OXLC, NID, NWSA, MA, CRF, CLM, CAT, AVGO, ARKK, GXC, NZF, JETS, MJ, BKCC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABT, CMA, MSFT, INTC, JPM, F, DIS, BLK, KEY, PNC, PNR, PUMP, RL, PWR, CDNS, DOW, EXP, ALB, AMAT, DE, IBM, QRVO, CNA, DFS, LEA, PFG, GM, RF, TT, LUMN, ROBO, FISI, CCL, BIOL, GLD, SOXX, HYMB,
- Sold Out: JNJ, LAD, CMI, AEIS, HRC, CMG, BKR, PGTI, LW, ENSG, TPB, QNST, XEC, AVYA, NKE, THO, SAM, DLTR, SYKE, NGVT, EAT, SYY, TEL, YNDX, ACN, NEO, ULH, APTV, NFLX, NUAN, INFY, GE, GSAH, CPUH.U, AGG,
For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DCM Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,791 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,216 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,597 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,232 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,911 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.85%
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1505.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.85%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1007.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 185.59%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
DCM Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. DCM Advisors, LLC still held 55,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
DCM Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 85.23%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. DCM Advisors, LLC still held 2,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.
