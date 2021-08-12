Logo
DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Comerica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DCM Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cerner Corp, Centene Corp, sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Comerica Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DCM Advisors, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DCM Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,791 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,216 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,597 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,232 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,911 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.85%
New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1505.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.85%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1007.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 185.59%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

DCM Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. DCM Advisors, LLC still held 55,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

DCM Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 85.23%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. DCM Advisors, LLC still held 2,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DCM Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

