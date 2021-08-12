Logo
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grant+street+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 184,419 shares, 53.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 120,744 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.53%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 152,991 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83%
  4. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) - 98,747 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,728 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.609100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.05%. The holding were 184,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 98,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June (DJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.046900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 120,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1361.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 33,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2200.17%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 40,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 613.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 7,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 458.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1436.65%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.



