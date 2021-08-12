Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive Measures

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.

"There are many government campaigns and initiatives that are spreading awareness about the importance of preventive measures against the coronavirus as everyone returns to work," said Lyle Mills, President of Pivot Protection Resource. "We felt there was a great need for a non-alcohol hand sanitizer and one that had the science to back its effectiveness. We were therefore excited to learn about the unique benefits of DermSafe and look forward to making it available to our contacts across Canada. Pivot Protection Resource is committed to and excited about representing products that will truly make a difference."

"According to a recent New York Times article, on average we touch our face about 16 times per hour, and each time this exposes us to germs including the Delta variant," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. “The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends we wash our hands for at least 20 seconds with soap or to use a hand sanitizer. People however are under the impression that alcohol hand sanitizers are all the same and will protect them against this virus. The fact is that many products do not have the recommended alcohol level of 70%. As well, people often do not use enough alcohol hand sanitizer for it to be effective. A whole ‘palm full' is the recommended amount or 3 ml., making a 60 ml hand sanitizer bottle last only 20 applications.” (Source: The New York Times: "The pandemic habit we should not break"; July 12, 2021). He continued, "DermSafe is different. It has no alcohol; it is proven effective against a host of germs and it requires only 1 ml per application so a 60 ml bottle lasts a whole month (2 applications/day). It is the perfect solution for employers looking for effective solutions when bringing their staff back safely to work."

DermSafe protects your hands against germs without the drying effects of alcohol. DermSafe uses 4% chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), an ingredient used for over five decades in hospital scrub-up rooms. CHG has demonstrated long-term persistence in its ability to kill both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria and viruses. Additionally, DermSafe is made with Invisicare® skin technology that helps the product bind to the skin, DermSafe has also been tested against a host of infectious germs, including the human coronavirus (Beta Coronavirus strain OC43, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2); the virusthat causes COVID-19which was previously announced. The independent tests that were conducted showed a 99.97% reduction in the virus at 2 time points. Also, the Company previously announced that DermSafe is the only hand sanitizer that is a recipient of the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel's "Seal of Approval". This is an independent review by Canadian dermatologists.

The pandemic has raised awareness about the importance of personal hygiene including washing your hands frequently and using a hand sanitizer. This has led to increased sales worldwide, with hand sanitizer sales predicted to surpass USD 6.4 billion by 2027 according to Global Market Insights Inc.

To order from Pivot Protection visit https://pivotprotection.com/

For information about DermSafe and how to order visit https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science visit https://ovationscience.com.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including its unique DermSafe® hand sanitizer and secondly its CBD/THC cannabis formulations including ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD ("health & wellness" line); all made with its patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has its head office in Vancouver, BC Canada and its laboratory and operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on the OTC Markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance that the Company's DermSafe product will have increased sales,and that any additional exposure will result in sales. Although DermSafe has been tested against other envelope viruses there is no assurance that it will kill or be as effective against COVID-19 or the Delta variant. In addition, there is no assurance the Company's level of sales will continue or will not be negatively impacted by increased competition and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. There is also no evidence it works better than alcohol. Other examples of the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to those related to: strategies, potential sales, distribution and manufacturing of the Company's product as well as its effectiveness against COVID-19, the Company's ability to receive regulatory approval outside of Canada. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

