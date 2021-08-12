Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 26, 2021. A press release will be issued before the open of market trading. The Company will not be hosting a conference call with analysts and investors.

The Company also announced that its annual investor conference, previously scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021, has been cancelled.

As previously announced, a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005566/en/