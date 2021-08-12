Superconductor Technologies Stockholders Have Approved the Pending Merger With Clearday

Majority Vote Secured at August 10, 2021, Special Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (OTCQB: SCON) is pleased to announce that its stockholders have approved the proposed merger with Clearday at STI’s special meeting of stockholders held on August 10, 2021. STI looks forward to closing the merger as soon as practicable.



“I would like to thank our stockholders for their overwhelming support of the proposed merger with Clearday,” stated Jeffrey A. Quiram, President and CEO of Superconductor. “Following an assessment of strategic alternatives, our Board of Directors concluded that the merger with Clearday offers an excellent opportunity to create meaningful value for our stockholders. We’re pleased that our stockholders affirmed their support of that conclusion with yesterday’s vote.”

“We greatly appreciate the participation and support that STI stockholders exhibited earlier this week in favor of the pending merger,” added Jim Walesa, Clearday’s President and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming STI stockholders as Clearday stockholders upon the final closing of the transaction.”

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the OTC QB market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com

