Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 2600% Versus Year Ago

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) has reported its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximate 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 5,300%, jumping from $32.09 thousand last year to $1.759 million this year. This equated to approximately 82% compared to just over 41% from last year as a percentage of sales. Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021.

In the year-to-date, worldwide gross sales reached $3.286 million, an approximately 2000% increase compared to last year's sales of $153.3 thousand. Gross profit increased just over 3100%, growing from $81.1 thousand the previous year to $2.598 million this year. As a percentage of sales, this equated to 79.06% compared to 52.94% from last year.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "We believe that the results released today begin to reflect the positive effects from our acquisitions and operational decisions during this pivotal year. While the figures do not yet reveal sales for GearBubble and only partially display sales for Aphrodite's since February 9, 2021, they have begun to paint a powerful picture of the upward trajectory we are headed. Our next quarterly earnings report will finally show sales for all the Bergio brands while reflecting our thoughtful steps to expand manufacturing overseas, our deliberate actions towards vertical integration, and our increased eCommerce footprint to become a leading competitor in the fine jewelry retailer space. The anticipated further spike in sales will lead us into our most important quarter for the holiday season."

Berge Abajian added, "We are grateful for the seamless integration of the valuable Aphrodite's and GearBubble team members into the Bergio family. As we work together in this new exciting direction, we look forward to seeing the full scope of the magnitude of our decisions and strongly believe the stock price will reflect the progress of the financials and balance sheet."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximately 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year.

Gross profit reached $1.759 million, an approximately 5,300% increase compared to $32.09 thousand the prior year.

Aphrodite's, a fast-growing jewelry e-tailer, posted its first full quarter sales results with a significant impact on the bottom line

Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $171 thousand at the same time last year.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'Act') protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

