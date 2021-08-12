Jackpot Receives TSXV Conditional Approval and Interim Court Order for Yo Eleven Spinout

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jackpot Receives TSXV Conditional Approval and Interim Court Order for Yo Eleven Spinout

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (

TSXV:JJ, Financial)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A, Financial)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B, Financial)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C, Financial)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Further to the Company's news releases dated June 16, 2021 and July 27, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to provide an update on its proposed strategic reorganization of its business by way of a transfer of its online gaming software assets (the "Spinout") to its wholly-owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Yo Eleven") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). In consideration of the transfer of Jackpot's online gaming assets, Yo Eleven will issue common shares (the "Yo Eleven Shares") which will be distributed to Jackpot's non-dissenting shareholders upon satisfaction of all closing conditions. Each registered non-dissenting shareholder of Jackpot will receive one Yo Eleven Share for every five common shares of Jackpot held. The Company and Yo Eleven have signed a formal Arrangement Agreement which governs the terms and conditions of the Spinout and which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-dissenting Jackpot shareholders are eligible to receive Yo Eleven Shares as long as they are shareholders of Jackpot as of the record date which will be determined after Jackpot shareholders have voted on and approved the Spinout at the Company's scheduled Annual General and Special Meeting on September 16, 2021 (the "Meeting").

On August 6, 2021, the Company obtained an Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia containing declarations and directions related to the Spinout and the holding of the Meeting. On August 9, 2021 the Company received conditional approval of the Spinout from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Closing of the Spinout is still subject to receipt of Jackpot's shareholders' approval, which must be approved by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders at the Meeting, final Court Approval, and final Exchange approval.

Detailed information relating to the proposed Spinout, the online gaming software assets and information concerning Yo Eleven post-Spinout will be contained in a management information circular prepared for Jackpot's shareholders in connection with the Meeting. Jackpot elected to use the "notice and access" provisions under National Instrument 54-101 for the Meeting and has decided to deliver the Meeting materials to Shareholders by posting the Meeting materials on its website (www.jackpotdigital.com) on August 16, 2021 or earlier. The Meeting materials will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 16, 2021 or earlier.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of
Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,
President & CEO

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Spinout, any information released or received with respect to the Spinout may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" such as the Company's proposed spin-out of its online gaming software assets to Yo Eleven. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the Company's proposed spin-out transaction will receive shareholder, and final court approval, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659436/Jackpot-Receives-TSXV-Conditional-Approval-and-Interim-Court-Order-for-Yo-Eleven-Spinout

img.ashx?id=659436

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment