Phanteks Announces Extreme Performance Glacier One 240T30 CPU Cooler Powered By Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Glacier One 240T30 AIO Provides 360mm Performance

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that OEM partner Phanteks has introduced the extreme performance Glacier One 240T30 AIO CPU cooler. The 240T30 can deliver 360mm performance in a 240mm form factor, taking overclocking capability for intense game play to the next level, while also enabling more build diversity.

Asetek worked closely with Phanteks when developing the Glacier One 240T30, defining a 120x240x38mm radiator best suited to bolster performance when combined with Phanteks' powerful new 120mm high performance T30-120 fans. The T30-120 features LCP frame and blades with 0.5mm continuous blade tip clearance, Dual Vapo bearing with magnetic levitation, and a 3-phase motor combining the best aerodynamic design with high-quality components. The larger radiator increases the fin depth and maximizes surface area for superior heat dissipation. The Phanteks T30-120 fans are an ideal complement to the beefed-up 240mm radiator, delivering high velocity air flow and exceptional cooling.

Based on Phanteks' test environment, which included both Intel and AMD platforms, the Glacier One 240T30 AIO punched well above its weight, while offering the aesthetics of DRGB lighting and an infinity mirror on the pump cap with aluminum faceplates.

The Glacier One 240T30 incorporates Asetek's most advanced liquid cooling technology, including:

  • Maximum performance along with industry-recognized quality and reliability.
  • Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.
  • Safety features to ensure the liquid temperature stays within limits for normal safe operation.
  • Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.
  • System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"With the Glacier One 240T30, our goal was to provide our customers with the most advanced 240mm closed-loop CPU cooler on the market," said Boon T. Khor, Lead Designer at Phanteks. "Asetek was the ideal partner given its recognized leadership in liquid cooling, and proven quality and reliability."

"We were thrilled to take on the challenge when Phanteks approached us with the idea of creating a 240mm CPU cooler capable of 360mm performance," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "By working together, we were able to combine innovations to bring a first of its kind cooling solution to Phanteks' customers."

For more information on the Phanteks Glacier One 240T30 liquid cooler, visit www.phanteks.com/Glacier-One-T30.html. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Phanteks

Phanteks strives to develop top quality and superior products. We continuously pursue excellence in developing new products to bring satisfaction to PC enthusiasts and computer users.
Phanteks.com

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. 
www.asetek.com

Media Contact:

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/phanteks-announces-extreme-performance-glacier-one-240t30-cpu-cooler-powered-by-asetek-liquid-coolin,c3395254

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO73794&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanteks-announces-extreme-performance-glacier-one-240t30-cpu-cooler-powered-by-asetek-liquid-cooling-technology-301354485.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO73794&Transmission_Id=202108121134PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO73794&DateId=20210812
