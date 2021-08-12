Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry veteran Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Ropacki is a globally recognized pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with over 20 years of clinical development experience. His expertise includes developing and executing successful clinical development programs and maximizing meaningful and productive regulatory interactions. Dr. Ropacki is a CNS expert with extensive neuroscience background and experience, especially Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias and psychiatry. Dr. Ropacki will be advising Neuropathix's management team regarding the development of their lead drug candidate KLS-13019 into the clinic, as well as positioning Neuropathix's patented topical API, Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine ("LEA") for further evaluation in a FDA monograph.

Dr. Ropacki is currently the Chief Medical Officer of CNS Clinical and Product Development for Oryzon, as well as their US Site Head. He was previously Senior Vice President of Psychiatry Clinical Development at MedAvante-ProPhase. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), his last as Director, Clinical Research Neuroscience, Research and Development, for Janssen Research & Development where he was responsible for leading the Cognitive Health in Aging Registry: Investigational, Observational and Trial studies in dementia research - Prospective Readiness Cohort (CHARIOT-PRO) program. Prior to that role, Dr. Ropacki served as Global Medical Affairs Leader and Head of Late-Stage Development at Janssen Alzheimer's Immunotherapy, LLC.

"A big part of what makes my experience at Neuropathix so rewarding is the team building aspect that occurs when extraordinarily talented individuals like Dr. Michael Ropacki are gracious enough to accept our invitation in support of our technology," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix. "His immediate understanding of our efforts and shared goal of helping people with unmet medical needs is greatly appreciated. We are grateful and delighted to welcome Dr. Ropacki on board as a leading advisor to help us achieve our goal of bringing forth KLS-13019, our novel, non-opioid solution to chronic and neuropathic pain, into human clinical trials in the near future.

Dr. Ropacki serves as Co-Chair of a Scientific Advisory Group for the Innovative Medicines Initiative-Early Proof Of Concept/Early Prevention of AD (IMI-EPAD) program, and he is a National Institute of Health (NIH) advisor to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

He was a member of the Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Coalition Against Major Disease (CAMD) digital Drug Development Tool (dDDT) Team. Previously, he was Co-Chair of the CAMD Preclinical Cognitive Outcome Assessment (COA) team working with the Food and Drug Administration's Drug Development Tool, COA Qualification Program. Dr. Ropacki authored or co-authored of dozens of published manuscripts and abstracts and was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Neurology at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ropacki holds a bachelor's degree Summa Cum Laude from University of Arizona and a master's degree and doctorate from Texas Tech University. He completed his internship/residency at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Psychiatry and two post-doctoral fellowships at Brown University School of Medicine and UCLA School of Medicine in Psychiatry.

Dr. Ropacki stated, "I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Neuropathix Scientific Advisory Board, as the company's executive team is comprised of the highest-caliber scientists and executive leadership who are all devoted to developing socially responsible pain management and addiction-related novel therapies. Pain and opioid addiction are one of the largest societal problems globally, with over 100 million people in the US struggling with chronic pain and total economic and direct healthcare costs over $625 billion annually. Over recent years there were almost 2 million opioid prescriptions written in the US each year for pain, and approximately 2.1 million Americans have an opioid use disorder. Therefore, joining the Neuropathix Scientific Advisory Board is an honor, with the goal to help Neuropathix bring novel non-opioid therapeutic agents to market that treat chronic pain and help with opioid withdrawal and addiction."

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation, socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed, and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel, new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company's family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management, and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company's Twitter page at @neuropathix.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company's business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company's drug candidates, the targeted beneficial effects of KLS-13019, the Company's position, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACTS:

Media Relations:

Thoma Kikis

Chief Communications Officer

P: 917-652-2479

E: [email protected]

www.neuropathix.com

Investor Relations:

Louie Toma

Managing Director

CORE IR

P: 516-222-2560

E: [email protected]

www.coreir.com

