Applied UV Continues Successful Installation of Airocide(R) Systems at U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground

Since 2020, over 100 Airocide® units installed to help critical U.S military facility remain open and protect staff and visitors

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its U.S. distributor, BATTA Environmental Associates ("BATTA"), has installed additional Airocide® units at the U.S Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground ("APG") facility in Maryland, to help create safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors. Since 2020, BATTA has installed over one hundred (100) Airocide systems throughout the APG facility. BATTA's longstanding work with the military is expected to provide additional Airocide® systems sales opportunities to other U.S. Armed Forces facilities.

BATTA has a long history of providing Federal agencies policy, guidance, training and technology solutions to help maintain compliance with environmental laws and regulations, minimize environmental risks and liability, and promote environmental best management practices in support of its client's mission. Working in partnership with BATTA, Applied UV expects to expand its sales to the U.S. government, particularly the U.S. military. "BATTA is proud to be a supplier of Airocide technology to the United States Military", shared BATTA's Senior Vice President, Neeraj K. Batta.

"Ensuring the health of America's military personnel is critical to the safety of our nation," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Minimizing the opportunity for infection spread is a top concern for leaders at military facilities and government agencies alike and the Airocide® air purification technology offers the APG military base an ideal disinfection solution."

Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com.

About BATTA Environmental Associates

Founded in 1982, BATTA Environmental Associates has grown into a global brand that provides quality environmental engineering, consulting, products and laboratory services to clients ranging from small businesses all the way up to fortune 500 companies and government agencies. BATTA is a family owned, certified Small Disadvantaged (SDB and DBE) and Minority-owned (MBE) corporation with offices in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Dubai. The company is active internationally with partnerships in Brazil, China, Mexico and the Middle East.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

