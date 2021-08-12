Caduceus' McLovin's to Attend SuperZoo 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Caduceus' McLovin's to Attend SuperZoo 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending and presenting at the SuperZoo 2021 Trade Show.combined-logos.jpeg

Between August 17th and 19th, 2021, McLovin's will be attending the SuperZoo 2021 in the city of Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. McLovin's will be presenting at booth number: 1756.

We wish to extend the invitation to all investors who wish to visit us during that time.

Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Caduceus, stated: "The main purpose for this show is to introduce ourselves to the peers, partners, pet experts and professionals, and an opportunity to meet with our customers, both existing and new. We look forward to this occasion to showcase our product portfolio."

SuperZoo is the must-attend event of the year for pet professionals from across the globe. In 2019, there were 2,100 exhibitors with 21,000 industry-based participants attending. As a Pet Expo and trade show, SuperZoo is a key event that attracts the who's who of US pet businesses, including the movers and shakers of the largest brands.

Thanks to the overwhelming and positive responses since McLovin's officially stepped onto the scene last year by launching the 4 popular treat products, McLovin's has seen a phenomenal growth. McLovin's now carries an impressive product lineup across 2 different categories. One for pet food and the other for pet supplies, with 22 of food products and 15 of pet supplies products, totaling 37 products in the portfolio and counting. We are proud of the fact that on over 90% of our products, we own the patents, formulas and designs. We could not be any more grateful for the response to our products which are loved, ordered regularly, and are enjoyed by an ever-growing fan and customer base.

"It's not just the products that won the hearts of our customers. Behind all business success are the people. We have a team that is caring and willing to help and walk the extra mile for our customers. This is one big reason why we get the business where many others have failed. One area where we shine through is our customers' appreciation of our unwavering commitment even when the industry has been experiencing an unprecedented disruption of supply," said David Ji, President of McLovin's.

We have a heavily booked schedule throughout the event with suppliers, packers, customers, distributors, and potential investors.

We wish to also take this opportunity to thank our investors and backers for their support. We started this business with a belief that we want to serve the pet owners with a product that they deserve, that is high quality, healthy and fun. Our investors supported us for that approach, and it is our wish to honor their trust by making this company a stellar success.

Many of our investors are also pet owners and we are proud to announce that we are working on a loyalty program to show our appreciation. We want our investors to be proud of the products we offer.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC PINK:CSOC)
Website: https://caduceuscorp.co
Email: [email protected]
Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets
Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

SOURCE: Caduceus Software Systems Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659344/Caduceus-McLovins-to-Attend-SuperZoo-2021

img.ashx?id=659344

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment