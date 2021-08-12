Logo
Smurf-tacular News: Nickelodeon Set to Debut All-New Animated Series The Smurfs on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 PM (ET/PT)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blue and small, and standing only three apples tall, The Smurfs are set to make their Nickelodeon debut in an all-new series premiering Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The news was announced today by Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the worldwide licensors for The Smurfs, alongside the official trailer reveal for the CG-animated series, which follows the beloved characters embarking upon rousing adventures. All-new episodes will continue to rollout Friday nights on Nickelodeon and debut internationally in the fall.

The original seriesmarks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time in nearly 40 years and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” Next in, “Diaper Daddy,” when everyone is tired of changing Baby’s diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.

The voice cast pushing the charm and absurdity of the original comics to even greater heights includes: David Freeman (7 Promises) as Papa Smurf, the father figure keeping the other Smurfs in line; Berangere McNeese (Matriochkas) as Smurfette, a curious Smurf who is always ready to take part in new adventures; Lenny Mark Irons (No Man’s Land) as Gargamel, a conniving human wizard with a bottomless thirst to capture Smurfs; Youssef El Kaoukibi (NRJ Belgium) as Brainy, who considers himself the smartest of the bunch; and Catherine Hershey (Boundary Games) as Willow, the brave and wise matriarch of a new tribe of girl Smurfs.

The Smurfs CG-animated series acquisition is overseen by Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships and Dana Cluverius, Senior Vice President, Current Series Animationfor Nickelodeon.

The brand-new series underscores Nickelodeon’s strategy to be the home of the biggest franchises kids and families love. The Smurfs expands Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, the all-new animated Star Trek: Prodigy series and the Transformers co-production.

The Smurfs is a Peyo Productions and Dupuis Audiovisuel production, in co-production with KiKA, Ketnet and RTBF, with the participation of TF1 and with the participation of Wallimage (La Wallonie), of Screen Flanders, of BNPPFFF and with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Government and the participation of the CNC.

© Peyo Productions - Dupuis Édition & Audiovisuel - Dargaud Media - KiKA - KETNET - RTBF.be - 2021

About Peyo, LAFIG Belgium/IMPS (International Merchandising Promotions & Services)

IMPS, together with LAFIG Belgium, are the official licensors of the little blue-skinned characters ‘The Smurfs.’ Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows and family entertainment centers that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run IMPS since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005661r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005661/en/

