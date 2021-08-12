Logo
Baidu to Bring New AI Experiences to Life at Baidu World 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will virtually host its annual flagship technology conference on August 18, in partnership with CCTV News.

Under the theme "For the era we love, for the sea of stars", this year's Baidu World will demonstrate Baidu's latest breakthroughs in AI and its applications in everyday life. These innovations span a broad range of endeavors that include athletic performance improvement to efficiency boost in smart city, smart transportation and smart utilities, and showcase how AI is transforming and improving lives, the economy and more. Important progress in Baidu Brain and the company's Kunlun chips will also be announced during the event.

Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. The virtual event will host partners and executives to demonstrate how Baidu is working with the industry to achieve this and create a brighter future for all through the application of AI technologies.

Some of the executives and AI leaders leading the sessions include:

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Li
Chief Technology Officer Dr. Haifeng Wang
Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group Dr. Dou Shen
Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group Zhenyu Li
Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Smart Living Group Kun Jing

Co-hosted by Baidu and CCTV News, the virtual conference will also provide an immersive experience utilizing the latest technology in AR, XR and 3D rendering to create an environment reminiscent of the theme of the event: the metaverse.

The livestream of the event will be available starting at 9:30 AM Beijing Time on August 18 via https://live.baidu.com/m/media/pclive/pchome/live.html?room_id=4653377479&source=h5pre. Real-time updates in English will also be shared on Baidu's official Twitter account. Highlights will be available on Facebook and YouTube.

For more information on the event, please visit https://baiduworld.baidu.com/2021/m/world/en.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU", and on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9888". Currently, one ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Media Contact
[email protected]
+8610-56797115

favicon.png?sn=CN73655&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-bring-new-ai-experiences-to-life-at-baidu-world-2021-301354504.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73655&Transmission_Id=202108121205PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73655&DateId=20210812
