Stagwell Sponsors Creative Equals Business To Help Increase Diversity In Executive Marketing & Advertising Roles

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021

Six-month program includes in-person and virtual trainings to equip women in UK creative industries with skills to accelerate their career growth into the C-Suite

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell announced today that it is the exclusive sponsor of the third annual Creative Equals Business, which launched in 2018 with the ambition to develop more female leaders in creative industries. The program focuses on cultivating the business skills needed to advance in management through a six-month curriculum led by award-winning leaders in advertising, marketing, business strategy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We can only create meaningful, effective work for clients when our teams reflect the diversity of the audiences our clients are looking to reach," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "We are proud to sponsor Creative Equals Business for the second year with the hopes of reducing the barriers to success for female leaders looking to ascend to the C-suite level."

Participants take part in a series of courses designed to promote inclusion as a driver for innovation, creativity, and profitability. Focus areas include: building high functioning teams, pitching and selling, building your personal brand and developing senior relationships. The training modules were designed through a data-based approach that revealed specific systemic inequalities so that participants can develop the skills to shape behavior change and policy in the workplace.

"According to the IPA's Diversity Survey, only 32.4% of C-suite positions in advertising were held by women in 2020, down from 34% in 2019. It's a shocking reality that requires our immediate attention," said Helen James, Joint Founder of Creative Equals Business and managing director at CPB London. "We can only solve this challenge if people of all gender identities come together to lend their expertise and support to the cause. I'm grateful to Stagwell for their enthusiastic support of this initiative and look forward to continuing to work together to create a marketing industry that is fairer and more inclusive, and therefore, more creative and effective."

Creative Equals Business is a subsidiary of Creative Equals, a global consultancy that helps grow workplace cultures to unlock potential for entrepreneurial cultures, creativity, inclusive campaigns and to achieve commercial success by reaching more customers and building meaningful relationships with communities.

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu


[email protected]


202-423-4414

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY73748&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-sponsors-creative-equals-business-to-help-increase-diversity-in-executive-marketing--advertising-roles-301354525.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY73748&Transmission_Id=202108121230PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY73748&DateId=20210812
