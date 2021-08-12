Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys KeyCorp, Charles Schwab Corp, Comerica Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Paysafe

New Purchases: KEY, SCHW, CMA, COF,

KEY, SCHW, CMA, COF, Added Positions: TCBI, PNFP, CBNK, RF, OSBC, PFBC, SNV, EWBC, PACW, BPOP, SIVB, HAFC, ESXB, CADE,

TCBI, PNFP, CBNK, RF, OSBC, PFBC, SNV, EWBC, PACW, BPOP, SIVB, HAFC, ESXB, CADE, Reduced Positions: USB, UCBI, CFG, TFC, ABCB, FBP, SSB, PYPL,

USB, UCBI, CFG, TFC, ABCB, FBP, SSB, PYPL, Sold Out: FISV, PSFE, PB, HTBK, VBTX, AGNC,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KeyCorp, Charles Schwab Corp, Comerica Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Paysafe, United Community Banks Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 494,458 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,004,444 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 830,900 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 312,100 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 817,489 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,419,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $176.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 246.20%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 173,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $96.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 213,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc by 204.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 347,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.35 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 693,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.77 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $46.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 253,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 70.84%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 166,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 74.87%. The sale prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 108,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 213,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 24.68%. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.756100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 316,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.