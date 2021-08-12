Logo
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys KeyCorp, Charles Schwab Corp, Comerica Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Paysafe

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys KeyCorp, Charles Schwab Corp, Comerica Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Paysafe, United Community Banks Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stieven+capital+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.
  1. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 494,458 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  2. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,004,444 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  3. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 830,900 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 312,100 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 817,489 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,419,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $176.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 246.20%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 173,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $96.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 213,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc by 204.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 347,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.35 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 693,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.77 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $46.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 253,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Sold Out: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.

Sold Out: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 70.84%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 166,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 74.87%. The sale prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 108,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 213,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 24.68%. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.756100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. still held 316,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. keeps buying
