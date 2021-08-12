Philip Morris Further Expands Its Reach Into Health Care

The Marlboro Man must be wondering if he’s going to be replaced by a scientist in a lab coat. That’s because Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM, Financial) seems intent on at least partially transforming itself into a health care company.

Hard to believe, but the nearly 150-year-old tobacco giant recently made its third short-term foray into the business of making people better not worse, with the purchase of the U.S. respiratory drug developer OtiTopic.

Earlier this summer, Philip Morris forked over $813 million for oral drug delivery company Fertin Pharma, a maker of nicotine chewing gum and lozenges used for pain medication, and then snapped up British inhaled drug maker Vectura, which was also coveted by the Carlyle Group, for $1.2 billion. Vectura has manufactured 13 inhaled medicines for companies such as Novartis ( NVS, Financial) and GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK, Financial) to treat lung conditions. It is currently working on an inhalation treatment for Covid-19 with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. ( IINN, Financial).

Fierce Biotech reported OtiTopic, which is based in the U.S., is a respiratory drug development company with a treatment in the late stages of clinical trials, inhalable acetylsalicylic acid—better known by the brand name Aspirin. The medication is for heart attacks, aimed specifically at people prone to the blockage of blood to the heart muscle.

The inhaled therapy will be known as Aspirhale, and Philip Morris is reportedly eyeing Food and Drug Administration approval next year.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, which can cause heart attacks, accounts for about 800,000 U.S. deaths every year, making it the leading cause of all deaths in the U.S. Of those, nearly 20% are due to cigarette smoking, according to the FDA.

Earlier this year, Philip Morris unveiled its "Beyond Nicotine" strategy, designed to move the cigarette company into areas such as respiratory drug delivery and "self-care wellness." The company said it hopes the strategy generates at least $1 billion in net sales by 2025.

Of course, that’s a pittance relative to the company’s annual revenue of $78 billion. However, another indication that Philip Morris is cutting its reliance on tobacco sales is 25% of its revenue now comes from smoke-free products, and the company wants to increase that percentage to half by 2025.

Last week, Philip Morris made headlines when its CEO said the company wants to end the sale of cigarettes in the U.K. by 2030, in line with government goals, reported NBC News. "I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind," CEO Jacek Olczak told The Mail on Sunday, a British tabloid. "I think in the U.K., 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.”

Philip Morris recorded nice gains in sales and earnings in the second quarter. But its full-year guidance of $5.97 to $6.07 fell short of the FactSet analyst consensus of $6.08.

The company’s shares are up nearly 23% this year to just short of $100. Yahoo Finance reported the number of analysts recommending the stock as a buy or strong buy declined from 15 in July to nine in August. Analysts assigned it an average 12-month stock price of $108, a low of $86 and a high of $121. Philip Morris is a favorite of dividend seekers with a yield of nearly 5%.