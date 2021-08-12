Logo
United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. ( UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I ( UCBIO). The dividend is payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. United has $18.9 billion in assets and 162 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
[email protected]

