Natixis provides $51.5 million Financing for the Class-A, FedEx Logistics headquarters office building in Memphis

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis announced today that it has provided floating-rate financing of $51.5 million to subsidiaries of SomeraRoad Inc. for the refinancing of a 193,836 square foot, Class-A office building located at 145 Lt. George W Lee Avenue in Downtown Memphis, and the parking lot across the street near the FedEx Forum. The office building serves as the new global headquarters for FedEx Logistics, the supply chain and trade arm of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

SomeraRoad Inc. is a commercial real estate investment and development firm with over $1.5 billion in total acquisitions $600 million of invested equity in 18 million square feet of commercial real estate space, across 71 total transactions in over 50 unique markets.

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.5% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in.
Figures as at 30 June 2021

Press contacts:
Meredith Zaritheny
Prosek Partners
+1 646.503.6278
[email protected]

www.natixis.com

https://www.natixis.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis
https://www.twitter.com/natixis
https://www.instagram.com/natixis_corp
https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos
Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY73806&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natixis-provides-51-5-million-financing-for-the-class-a-fedex-logistics-headquarters-office-building-in-memphis-301354543.html

SOURCE Natixis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY73806&Transmission_Id=202108121302PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY73806&DateId=20210812
