Cintas Corporation Promotes Christy Nageleisen to Vice President of ESG and Chief Compliance Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cintas Corporation has promoted Deputy General Counsel-Litigation Christy Nageleisen to the newly created position of Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005719/en/

Christy_Nageleisen_CintasCorp.jpg

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy of Cintas Corporation)

In the new role, Nageleisen will oversee the company’s integrated ESG efforts, including the development of a new enterprise-wide strategy and ESG-monitoring, reporting and compliance. Nageleisen will also lead and manage the company’s product and service compliance efforts, risk insurance programs, and other corporate, federal, state and local compliance efforts. She will continue to report to Cintas General Counsel D. Brock Denton.

“In her career at Cintas, Christy has demonstrated an outstanding ability to manage litigation and drive compliance, and she has been vital to our company’s excellence in those areas,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Schneider said. “The foundation of Cintas has always included sustainable business practices, and we have continued to implement programs that minimize our environmental impact. As we move forward with a more comprehensive ESG strategy and target goals and improvements in environmental, social and governance areas, Christy will be central to our efforts of implementing programs and processes to reach those goals.”

“ESG is a quickly evolving area with increasing attention from many different stakeholders, so I’m honored to be tasked with leading Cintas’ activities in this area,” Nageleisen said. “We have many successful initiatives in place that have been effective over the years in all three core areas. Our ongoing efforts on sustainability and resource reduction, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and compliance with laws and regulations are a tremendous foundation for our future. As we strive to reinforce our reputation for world-class programs in these areas, we will begin an ambitious review of our entire business so we can establish a new strategy to take us into the future.”

Nageleisen has been an attorney in Cintas’ legal department since January 2012 when she joined the company as a Senior Counsel for Labor and Employment. She was promoted to Deputy General Counsel for Litigation in June 2015, and has since directed the company’s activities related to risk mitigation and avoidance and led a litigation team responsible for managing Cintas’ portfolio of product, casualty, and complex commercial litigation. In that role, she also supported the corporate fleet management team with DOT- and PHMSA-related issues, the corporate health and safety team on OSHA and other safety-related matters, global supply chain compliance on FDA and other regulated matters, and information technology security and compliance on cyber-security related matters.

Nageleisen came to Cintas from Cincinnati’s Keating Muething and Klekamp PLL, where she joined as an associate in March 2004 before being promoted to partner in October 2010. Her areas of focus on litigating cases involving complex commercial transactions, contracts, financial transactions, real property, and construction disputes. Her success at KMK earned her various awards, including Super Lawyers’ Rising Star among Ohio business litigation attorneys (2007-11) and Top 40 Under 40 in Ohio by The National Trial Lawyers in 2012.

After earning her juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati School of Law in 2003, Nageleisen began her legal career at a boutique litigation firm in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nageleisen graduated from Thomas More College in 2000 with a degree in English. She was also captain of the women’s soccer team.

Nageleisen is licensed to practice law in Ohio and Kentucky.

A headshot of Christy Nageleisen is available for media+download+at+dropbox.com.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005719/en/

