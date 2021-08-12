Canon U.S.A. Introduces Three New Compact A3 Color Models Adding to its Line-up of Office Multifunction Printers

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to meet the needs of the changing workplace, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series, the most compact color A3 models in the Canon multifunction printer line-up. Designed to deliver reliable printing, productive scanning, and intuitive ease of use, these models are designed to help produce impressive color quality, crisp text, and consistent images.

With advanced scan functionality, easy-to-implement cloud-ready capabilities, 1 and a foundation of strong security features, 2 these models, along with optional uniFLOW Online, can help enable and support customers in their digital transformation initiatives.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series consists of the following three models:

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3835i

Print up to 35 ppm (LTR, BW/Color)

Scan up to 270 ipm (LTR, 300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex)

New addition to the series, which replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5735i

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C 3830i

Print up to 30 ppm (LTR, BW/Color)

Scan up to 270 ipm (LTR, 300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex)

Replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3730i

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3826i *

Print up to 26 ppm (LTR, BW/Color)

Scan up to 270 ipm (LTR, 300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex)

Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3725i

When designing this product, a strong emphasis was placed on ease of use, outstanding image quality, and fast color printing. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C3800 Series is great for small businesses or departments within larger organizations that have relatively low print volumes and a need for color and 11" x 17" printing. For those users with finishing requirements there is an optional inner finisher supporting hole-punching without the additional expense or space requirements of an external finisher.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series supports up to 140 lb. Index from the paper cassettes and up to 110 lb. Cover through the multi-purpose tray. Additional security features on these models include standard support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which leverages updated encryption technology. The series also offers tight collaboration possibilities with optional solutions like uniFLOW Online, which is designed to address access controls and help improve document workflows, while providing cost management and control features.

Models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series also feature a solid-state drive (SSD), which not only provides quicker device start-up times than the traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but is also more resistant to shock and vibrations, helping to increase uptime by extending expected time before failure and helping to help minimize the need for costly replacements.

"The models in the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3800 Series are reliable solutions that can help simplify the end user experience, while offering tools to help streamline device management," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This latest addition complements the existing models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX product line, which when combined with our solutions offerings, supports organizations as they adapt to new ways of working in a changing environment where their employees may be working from their home office, the corporate office, or a combination of both."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service provider's terms and conditions.

2 Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

* The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C3826i is currently expected to be available by early September 2021.

