Brandes Investment's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’ Brandes Investment has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter of this year. Top trades for the quarter include hefty reductions in the firm’s UBS Group AG ( UBS, Financial), Corteva Inc. ( CTVA, Financial) and Cameco Corp. ( CCJ, Financial) holdings alongside selling out of its Adecoagro SA ( AGRO, Financial) position. The firm also significantly boosted its Grifols SA ( GRFS, Financial) holding.

Brandes, who is now retired, is a Benjamin Graham disciple. As such, his firm seeks to purchase out-of-favor securities that are trading at discounts to their intrinsic values, and then holds them until the market recognizes their true worth.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the firm’s portfolio contained 160 stocks with 21 new holdings. It was valued at $4.23 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 7%. The top holdings in the portfolio are now Embraer SA ( ERJ, Financial), Cemex SAB de CV ( CX, Financial), Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV ( FMX, Financial), Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial) and Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial).

The top represented sectors are financial services (22.86%), health care (22.35%) and industrials (17.80%).

UBS Group

The firm slashed what was its largest holding, UBS Group ( UBS, Financial), during the second quarter. The long-standing holding was cut by 86.57% with the sale of 15.09 million shares. The shares traded at an average price of $15.80 during the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -5.56% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 1.74%.

UBS is the world's largest wealth manager and is the product of multiple mergers over the years. Apart from wealth and asset management, it operates a universal bank in Switzerland and a global investment bank.

On Aug. 12, the stock was trading at $17.04 per share with a market cap of $58.53 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for the company for poor financial strength. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.7 ranks it worse than 74.54% of competitors and is well below the average seen over the last 10 years.

Brandes is joined by Dodge & Cox, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) as major guru shareholders of UBS Group ( UBS, Financial).

Corteva

The quarter also saw the firm’s fledgling Corteva ( CTVA, Financial) holding chopped down by 78.71%. The one million shares that were sold traded at an average price of $46.20 during the quarter, well above the firm’s average price paid of $26.43 per share. GuruFocus estimates the holding has gained 72.59% in just one short year of ownership and the sale had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

Corteva was formed in 2019 as the agriculture division of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separation. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds generate a little over half of total company profits and crop protection chemicals make up the remainder. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

As of Aug. 12, the stock was trading at $45.73 per share with a market cap of $32.99 billion. The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock has been trading near its intrinsic value since the third quarter of 2020.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength score of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company, but there are five medium warning signs that investors may want to keep an eye on. One warning sign indicates the company has been struggling to balance its return on invested capital, which is overshadowed by the weighted average cost of capital.

Top guru shareholders of Corteva ( CTVA, Financial) include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Primecap Management, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

Adecoagro

Managers of the firm sold out of its Adecoagro ( AGRO, Financial) holding. The holding had been cut back several times before the remaining 4.73 million shares were sold at an average price of $9.89 throughout the quarter. The sale had a -0.89% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 10.58%.

Adecoagro is a Luxembourg-based agricultural company. It is involved in a wide range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The company operates farming, sugar, ethanol and energy and land transformation segments.

The stock was trading at $10.22 per share with a market cap of $1.22 billion on Aug. 12. After several years in decline, a recent spike in share price has placed the stock at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently five severe warning signs issued for the company, including building inventory, declining revenue per share and assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s above-average profitability rank is largely propped up by strong operating and net margins that beat 96% and 74% of industry competitors.

After the sale by Brandes Investment, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) remain as the only two guru shareholders of Adecoagro ( AGRO, Financial).

Grifols

The largest positive impact on the firm’s portfolio came from a massive addition to its holding in Grifols ( GRFS, Financial). The holding grew by 224.74% with the purchase of 2.22 million shares that traded at an average price of $17.88 throughout the quarter. The firm has lost 19.64% on the holding since the fourth quarter of last year and the trade had a 0.86% overall impact on the equity portfolio.

As a vertically integrated plasma derivative producer, Spain-based Grifols collects plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. By acquiring Talecris in 2011, the company dramatically expanded its plasma-derived product portfolio, and the bioscience business contributed 78% of sales in 2019. Grifols also has smaller segments, including diagnostics, hospital supplies and biosupplies. Diagnostics is now roughly 14% of revenue following the Novartis and Hologic deals.

On Aug. 12, the stock was trading at $14.29 per share, down 2.06%, with a market cap of $9.85 billion. The stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating as shown by the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued, including a declining operating margin and an Altman Z-Score placing the company in the distress column. Despite a lacking financial strength rating, the company has managed to slowly increase revenue over the last decade with incremental growth in net income.

Brandes, alongside Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), maintain small positions in Grifols ( GRFS, Financial).

Cameco

The firm’s top trades of the quarter were rounded out with a 36.74% reduction in its Cameco ( CCJ, Financial) holding. Portfolio managers sold 2.06 million shares throughout the quarter that traded at an average price of $18.83. The firm has gained 72.05% on the holding, but the equity portfolio saw a -0.79% impact overall.

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability to increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

As of Aug. 12, the stock was trading at $17.21 per share with a market cap of $6.73 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for a low Piotroski F-Score, declining revenue per share and a declining gross margin. Cash flows for the company have struggled, with net income falling into losses in 2020.