Jade Leader Closes Financing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ( TSXV:JADE, Financial) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for 5,220,300 Units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit and gross proceeds of $261,015.

Each Unit consisted of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following closing or August 12, 2023. The Units were offered to accredited investors and all securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day or December 13, 2021. No finder fees were paid in connection with the financing.

In connection with the Private Placement, insiders purchased a total of 800,000 Units. The participation of those individuals constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

