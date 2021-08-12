Optec International's Z2O Division Hires Additional Adminstrative Staff At Company's Headquarters For San Diego & Miami Launches

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Optec International's Z2O Division Hires Additional Adminstrative Staff At Company's Headquarters For San Diego & Miami Launches

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Ticker:OPTI) today announced the company's Z2O division now based at the new OPTEC Vista Headquarters, hired 3 new additional full time administrative staff to accommodate the San Diego and Miami launch of the Z2O program along with additional administrative support for the expanding Austin territory. Z2O's project manager forecast's additional personal hiring during the new few months to support the launch and future growth of additional territories across the USA.

Z2O is planning on launching a minimum of 10 additional locations before the end of the year with an additional 20+ locations in 2022.

· Both Z2O and OPTEC management are confident that now is a perfect time to launch these new locations as the conditions of the world are changing. The goal is to provide these essential services to communities and at the same offer employment opportunities in the locations being launched.

Furthermore, launching these new Z2O locations can provide tremendous support to schools re-opening nationwide.

· Z2O has recently been approached by real estate organizations to support the new sales of properties, pre-listings, pre-open market showings, post-closing and for the rental division., The post vacating cleaning and pre-occupancy cleaning has become an expanding industry where Z2O can provide immense support, especially with the rapidly increasing spread of the new strain of the pandemic.

Relative Links: The CDC has in depth information about cleaning and disinfecting. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/disinfecting-building-facility-H.pdf

Greece Wildfires Update:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/09/world/europe/greece-fires.html

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/europe/greece-wildfire-warning-climate-intl/index.html

As previously announced in the past few weeks, Z2O is also launching in other countries. The software team has been working diligently to finalize the Greek version of the software in anticipation of opening in Greece as soon as possible as part of the agreement with Rafina Innovations (VICA) to be prepared for major assistance with the massive clean-up operations both during and after the wildfires devastation in all regions of Greece.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Lorlano
(760) 621-0062 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659550/Optec-Internationals-Z2O-Division-Hires-Additional-Adminstrative-Staff-At-Companys-Headquarters-For-San-Diego-Miami-Launches

img.ashx?id=659550

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment