Liquidity Services to Participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liquidity Services to Participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (

LQDT, Financial), the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the upcoming Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9th.

The virtual conference will feature meetings with senior management from approximately 50 publicly traded companies operating in the broadly defined Consumer, Healthcare, and Media/Technology sectors.

Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya will conduct individual meetings with investors to discuss how Liquidity Services provides pioneering e-commerce marketplace solutions that continue to power the $100 Billion+ circular economy which benefits businesses, communities, and the environment, a service that has fueled the company’s strong, continued growth.

For more information interested parties can visit the 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, approximately 4 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

ti?nf=ODMwODQ0NyM0MzU2NzIzIzIwMTA4OTM=
Liquidity-Services-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment