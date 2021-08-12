Logo
Standard Vape Corporation Releases Second Quarter Financial Report

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

STANDARD VAPE CORPORATION (OTC PINK:SVAP)

A Nevada Corporation

Uhlandstrasse 165/166, Berlin 10719, Federal Republic of Germany

+49 307 262 1571

ff24pay-corp.com

SIC Code - 7389

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended:

June 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period")

Standard Vape Corporation ("SVAP" or the "Corporation") wishes to inform stockholders, the market and the investment community that it has today published its unaudited, consolidated financial statements for the quarter- and half-year ended June 30, 2021 in accordance with the requirements of OTC Markets' OTCIQ Basic Disclosure Guidelines as updated February, 2021. The Corporation is unable to publish its financial statements in the customary way via the OTC Markets portal because, following a change of control of which OTC Markets has been apprised, it awaits the issue by OTC Markets of new filer codes to the Corporation's incoming management and advisors.

The financial statements in respect of the three-month period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the six-month period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 have been posted in the form of a downloadable PDF on the Corporation's website here and may be viewed by visiting Filings and selecting from under the sub-heading "Filings" the report on the right-hand side of the screen in respect of the relevant reporting period.

The Corporation shall upload the financial statements referred to above onto the OTC Markets' website as soon as it has been furnished by OTC Markets with the means to do so.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and Section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements may include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product or service performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as result of numerous factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon various such factors, many that are not within management's control.

Nothing contained in this press release constitutes or may be construed to constitute an invitation, recommendation, offer or solicitation of any kind to those reading it to buy, sell or otherwise to treat in the securities of either Standard Vape Corporation or of Fast Finance 24 Holding AG.

By order of the Board,
Armin Dartsch, Company Secretary, Standard Vape Corporation

Enquiries
Standard Vape Corporation
Uhlandstr. 165, 10719 Berlin, Germany
Tel: 011-49-30-7262 1234-4
F. +49 (0)30 - 7262 1234-1
E-Mail: [email protected]
Standard Vape Corporation

SOURCE: Standard Vape Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659562/Standard-Vape-Corporation-Releases-Second-Quarter-Financial-Report

