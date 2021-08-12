Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $2,462,000
  • Gross margin of 55.9%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change

Net Sales


$

2,462


$

2,092


17.7

%

Gross Margin



55.9

%


52.5

%

340

bps

Operating Income


$

271


$

19


1326.3

%

Operating Income Margin



11.0

%


0.9

%

1010

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

271


$

19


1326.3

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

.06


$

.01


500.0

%

Net sales in the second quarter increased 17.7% to $2,462,000 from $2,092,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2021, net sales increased 8.7% to $4,363,000 from $4,015,000 for the first six months of the prior year. Furthermore, gross margin for the quarter was 55.9%, up from 52.5% in the corresponding quarter in 2020, driven by a favorable product mix.

"We are pleased to report record revenue for the 2021 second quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our second quarter results were favorably impacted by orders for industrial automation applications, an area that continues to be important to our growth strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2021 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


Sales

$

2,462


$

2,092


Cost of goods sold


1,086



994


Gross profit


1,376



1,098









Operating expenses


1,105



1,079









Operating income


271



19









Non-operating income


0



0









Income before income taxes


271



19









Provision for income taxes


57



1









Net income

$

214


$

18









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.06


$

0.01


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,413,444



3,395,521





Six Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020


Sales

$

4,363


$

4,015


Cost of goods sold


1,997



1,918


Gross profit


2,366



2,097









Operating expenses


2,099



2,219









Operating income (loss)


267



(122)









Non-operating income


2



31









Income (loss) before income taxes


269



(91)









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


57



(18)









Net income (loss)

$

212


$

(73)









Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.06


$

(0.02)


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,433,609



3,395,521


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)



June 30,


December 31,



2020


2020


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,581


$

9,131


Trade receivables, net


1,412



957


Inventories


1,525



1,572


Other current assets


176



196


Total current assets


12,694



11,856









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


274



246


Intangible assets, net


98



228


Property and equipment, net


952



989


Total assets

$

14,018


$

13,319









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturities of financing lease

$

6


$

6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


1,015



527


Total current liabilities


1,021



533









Long-term liabilities







Financing lease, net of current maturities


9



12


Total long-term liabilities


9



12









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


339



339


Additional paid-in capital


2,039



2,036


Retained earnings


10,610



10,398


Other comprehensive gain


0



1


Total stockholders' equity


12,988



12,774









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,018


$

13,319


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

favicon.png?sn=CG74133&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301354686.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG74133&Transmission_Id=202108121542PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG74133&DateId=20210812
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment