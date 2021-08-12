Logo
Standex Announces New Management Appointments To Further Drive Growth Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Flavio Maschera Named Chief Innovation & Technology Officer, a Newly Created Executive Role

- James Hooven to Become President of Engraving Segment

PR Newswire

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 12, 2021

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation(

NYSE:SXI, Financial) today announced that Flavio Maschera, President of the Engraving segment, is being elevated to Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (CITO), a newly created position in the Company. Mr. Maschera will be succeeded as President of the Engraving segment by James Hooven, currently Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. Both Mr. Maschera and Mr. Hooven will continue to report to David Dunbar, CEO and President of Standex.

Standex_International_Logo.jpg

"Over the past several years, we have transformed our portfolio around businesses with attractive growth and margin profiles as well as strong customer value propositions. Today's announcement reflects our focus on accelerating deployment of our deep technical and applications expertise to meet customer needs in emerging growth markets such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, smart grid and functional surfaces" said President and CEO David Dunbar.

"In his fifteen years with Standex, Flavio has been a key architect in strengthening the Engraving segment's position as a global technology leader and significantly expanding the market penetration of our soft trim and tool finishing offerings. More recently, he has conceived and overseen development of prototype modules to support projects in the renewable energy sector for a global energy company. I am confident that his depth of experience in innovation and new technology development will be a tremendous asset company-wide. In addition, Jim is perfectly suited to assume leadership of the Engraving business. He brings extensive operations leadership and manufacturing expertise, which he has successfully demonstrated through our improving productivity, since joining Standex in 2020. I look forward to continuing to work closely with both Flavio and Jim," concluded Dunbar.

In his role as CITO, Mr. Maschera will directly lead a corporate innovation and development team. He will also work with the segment Presidents and their teams to drive the development of new technologies and improve internal innovation processes.

Mr. Maschera joined Standex Engraving segment in 2006 as the Vice President of EMEA and in 2016 was promoted to President of the Engraving business. His experience includes leadership roles in strategy, operations and manufacturing with Brawo S.p.A, AIDA Europe, Baretta and Fiocchi Munizioni. Mr. Maschera holds a Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.

Prior to joining Standex, Mr. Hooven was Senior Vice President for Hillenbrand, responsible for deploying the Hillenbrand Operating Model across their global enterprise while leading the integration of Hillenbrand's acquisition of Milacron. Previously, he had operational roles with increasing responsibility at Steel Partners and Danaher Corporation. Mr. Hooven holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business from Johnson & Wales University and an MBA from Rider University.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

favicon.png?sn=CL73735&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-announces-new-management-appointments-to-further-drive-growth-strategy-301354715.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL73735&Transmission_Id=202108121609PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL73735&DateId=20210812
