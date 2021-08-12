Logo
Graduate School USA Agrees To Be Acquired By American Public Education, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) has signed an agreement to be acquired by American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI), a leading education services provider that offers respected, innovative, and affordable educational programs and services through its wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System (APUS), which encompasses American Public University (APU) and American Military University (AMU); and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN).

Graduate_School_USA_Logo.jpg

Originally established in 1991 as AMU to serve the education needs of a highly mobile military, APEI offers respected, innovative, and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities, and partner organizations through APUS and HCN.GSUSA's extensive portfolio of government agency contracts and customers represents a strong adjacency to APUS's core military and veteran student populations and is tightly aligned to APEI's focus on "Educating Those Who Serve".

APEI's educational institutions serve approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 240 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing, and liberal arts. "We are excited to be joining the APEI family," said GSUSA President and CEO Jack Maykoski. "Our commitment to supporting the federal workforce with training solutions to help them advance their careers and their agencies' missions is a natural fit with APEI's focus on career training and degrees that help provide pathways to employment and advancement," he said.

GSUSA, which possesses a catalog of over 300 courses focusing on foundational and continuing professional development, as well as leadership training to advance the performance of government agencies through the competency and career advancement of its employees, will be a new stand-alone subsidiary of APEI. The transaction is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by or notices to regulatory and accrediting bodies.

Prior to COVID-19, GSUSA delivered its training predominantly in-person at agency locations and through its state-of the-art training facility in Washington, D.C. With the onset of the pandemic, GSUSA accelerated its shift to online learning and has been delivering courses in a virtual environment. The acquisition furthers the organization's mission by giving students a greater breadth and depth of content, as well as technological advantages that will facilitate a more sophisticated learning environment.

Womble Bond Dickinson and Tyton Partners acted as advisors to Graduate School USA in this transaction.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Founded in 1921 as the USDA Graduate School, Graduate School USA (GSUSA) is an independent, not-for-profit educational institution based in Washington, DC, offering workforce training and services across the U.S. and the world. The organization is a leading provider of professional development and training courses for the federal government and private sector, serving organizations and individuals with programs designed to support organizational missions, and career and occupational development.

Contact: Kim Price-Harwood — (202) 314-3347; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC74169&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduate-school-usa-agrees-to-be-acquired-by-american-public-education-inc-301354729.html

SOURCE Graduate School USA

