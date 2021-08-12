B. Riley Financial Appoints Renée E. LaBran to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B. Riley Financial Appoints Renée E. LaBran to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), a diversified financial services company, today announced that Renée E. LaBran has joined its Board of Directors and will serve on the Audit and Governance Committees. With her appointment, the number of directors on B. Riley's board increases to nine members, including seven independent directors.

b_riley_financial_logo.jpg

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Renée has an impressive background and brings significant business acumen in several areas that are core to our platform, including investment management and venture capital. We are pleased to welcome her to B. Riley and look forward to her contributions as a valued member of our board."

LaBran is a seasoned board director, investor, and business advisor with over 25 years of operating, strategic, and financial experience across a range of industries. She has extensive experience in executive management, management consulting, and growth capital investing, and has led large corporate strategy initiatives including M&A and digital transformation projects for both public and private companies.

Involved in the venture capital industry since 2000, LaBran was a founding partner of early-stage venture capital firm, Rustic Canyon, and later served as a partner with Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners where she managed a portfolio of later stage consumer product companies. During which time, she served as a board director and advisor to multiple portfolio companies while providing oversight of her investment firm's finance and operations functions.

LaBran is currently on the board of technology incubator, Idealab, Inc., and was previously on the boards of Sambazon, Inc. and TomboyX. She also served as a governor-appointed public member on the Board of Trustees for the State Bar of California from 2015 to 2020 and was involved in the reorganization of this governing body.

An active mentor and philanthropist, LaBran is Co-Founder and Advisory Board Member for the Women Founders Network which is dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs by providing access to mentorship, visibility, and capital. She also previously served as Board Chair for Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services.

LaBran earned an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School and an A.B. in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley. She is also currently an Adjunct Professor in the M.B.A. program at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts




Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

[email protected]

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

Source: B. Riley Financial, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA74023&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-appoints-renee-e-labran-to-its-board-of-directors-301354666.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA74023&Transmission_Id=202108121601PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA74023&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment