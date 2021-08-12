Logo
Laureate Education Announces Closing of Sale of Walden University

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2021

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of Walden University to Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE).

Walden University is a regionally accredited higher education institution in the United States offering online doctoral, masters, bachelors, and graduate certificate programs. Walden University proudly provides its more than 55,000 students with the tools to transform themselves so they can have a positive impact on their communities and the world.

Adtalem Global Education is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, EduPristine, and OnCourse Learning. Its purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to the global community.

The transaction, which closed on the terms previously disclosed, resulted from Laureate's efforts to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses in order to unlock shareholder value.

"Walden University has a long and proud history of expanding access to higher education. It was a pioneer in distance education, and 50 years on, remains a leader in digital learning in higher education – continuing to grow, innovate, and strengthen its ability to impact lives," President and Chief Executive Officer of Laureate, Eilif Serck-Hanssen said.

"We wish both Adtalem and Walden well, as they continue to positively impact the lives of their students and alumni for many years to come," Mr. Serck-Hanssen concluded.

About Laureate Education, Inc.
At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 22 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by becoming the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Adam Smith
Laureate Education, Inc.
[email protected]
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

favicon.png?sn=PH73897&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laureate-education-announces-closing-of-sale-of-walden-university-301354562.html

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH73897&Transmission_Id=202108121605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH73897&DateId=20210812
