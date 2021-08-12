Bally's Corporation Acquires Telescope Inc., A Leading Provider Of Real-Time Fan Engagement Solutions

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has acquired Telescope Inc., the leading provider of real-time audience engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams.

Telescope's first-in-class products and services will amplify the Bally's Interactive, Bally Bet and Bally Sports brands, enabling viewers and players to have an integrated experience that allows them to engage on a multitude of platforms and channels, including online and offline. By delivering customized and interactive content, as well as deeply engaging social experiences, Telescope will connect with Bally's customers in innovative ways, providing opportunities for Bally's to attract a younger demographic and augment its loyal customer base.

Adi Dhandhania, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Interactive for Bally's Corporation, said, "We are excited to integrate Telescope and its innovative audience engagement products into Bally's growing and diversified portfolio of interactive assets. Mobile technology continues to play an increasingly significant role in sports betting and iGaming, and Telescope brings an expert level of creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the social and digital media space that we are confident will enhance our customers' interactivity and engagement with our products. We look forward to working alongside the Telescope team to not only strengthen the business, but also develop new engagement tools that we can leverage across our expanding media and digital footprint."

"Telescope was founded on the premise that viewers will increasingly seek to engage directly with live video in real-time," commented Jason George, Telescope's Chairman. "Over the past 19 years, we've witnessed a material shift from TV to digital video across OTT and social platforms. We believe the next iteration is true gamification with immersive experiences offered anywhere that fans want to engage with their favorite live events. Being part of the Bally's family will enable us to continue to innovate, offering our clients the best possible services, as well as helping Bally's to drive play-along experiences and connect with their customer base in new ways. We're excited to get started."

Telescope powers immersive mass-scale participation initiatives across any digital device with record-breaking results, delivering numerous 'firsts' in the industry. Telescope holds six Guinness Book of World Records, and has won 39 Shorty Awards, four Clio Awards, and a handful of Emmy nominations. Telescope was also honored to be named the 2021 Agency of the Year (Mid-Sized) by Shorty Awards.

In addition, Telescope provides industry-leading voting products via social, online and SMS; sweepstakes and contests to rewards fans; content creation services; live streaming with custom graphics for all mediums; and campaign management tools that optimize audience engagement.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,833 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About Telescope Inc.

Telescope Inc. is the leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. Backed by over 19 years of experience and unique expertise, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest entertainment and sports media properties, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 brands. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and pairs them with the best solution via a wide range of products and capabilities, to ensure that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

