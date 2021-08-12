Rritual To Be Featured on "New to the Street" Shoot for Wide Distribution

PR Newswire

Centered Upon the Rritual product line, in-depth profile to be filmed onsite at The Mung Bean Natural Foods and Vitamins Store in New York State reaching up to 540 million homes in the US and international markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF)is excited to announce that the Company's product line and CEO will be featured in a live shoot at The Mung Bean Natural Foods and Vitamin Store in New York State conducted by "New to the Street," to serve as a vendor showcase and for wide distribution to outlets including NEWSMAX, FOX and Bloomberg. The programming be recorded on August 22nd and will air on Newsmax August 29th and September 5th and on Fox Business on August 30th.

The Mung Bean Natural Foods and Vitamin Store is an institution in the Health and Wellness food store category in New York State, and will provide Rrtiual with a vendor showcase through the fall sales season amongst independent health food and vitamin stores throughout the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"We are taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase Rritual's product line instore at The Mung Bean, a top independent health and wellness retailer, delivering insights into our products and their uses, along with live customer testimonials as we focus a strong sales initiative with independent health and wellness stores to compliment our national placement with stores such as CVS and Rite Aid," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO and Director.

In addition, "New to the Street" will be producing a segment that will be distributed for airing on Television to NEWSMAX, FOX Business, Fox Broadcasting, and Bloomberg amongst others.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About (New to the Street) FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form-

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.





*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

