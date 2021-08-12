Avient Expands 2030 Sustainability Goals and Highlights ESG Impact in Latest Sustainability Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avient Expands 2030 Sustainability Goals and Highlights ESG Impact in Latest Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading global provider of sustainable and specialized material solutions, today announced the availability of its latest sustainability report. The online publication is available at www.avient.com/sustainability.

Avient_Logo.jpg

"This year's report highlights the exceptional work our team has been doing as a world-class sustainable organization," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "It offers the most comprehensive story of our company yet, in terms of our culture, who we are as Avient, and how our products are accelerating the growth of sustainable solutions. I encourage all of our stakeholders to read it."

The report includes highlights and information related to each of Avient's four cornerstones of sustainability – People, Products, Planet and Performance. Specific areas of note in this year's report are as follows:

  • Sustainable solutions are expected to grow 8-12% per annum as consumers demand more eco-conscious materials
  • Enhances disclosures on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics
  • Provides performance updates on 2030 Sustainability Goals
  • Commits to operational carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy by 2050
  • Announces Avient's participation in U.N. Global Compact and alignment with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals
  • Introduces latest Employee Resource Group (EMBRACE), focused on attracting and retaining racially diverse talent
  • Recognizes Avient as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.6 to $4.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=CL72270&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-expands-2030-sustainability-goals-and-highlights-esg-impact-in-latest-sustainability-report-301354723.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL72270&Transmission_Id=202108121630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL72270&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment