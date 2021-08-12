Logo
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:BIF, Financial) (the "Fund") announced the declaration of the Fund's quarterly distribution of $0.102 per share to occur in October 2021. This distribution is being paid as part of BIF's managed distribution program under which BIF will make per share distributions of $0.102 per quarter, or approximately $0.408 per year. As of market close on August 9, 2021, the distribution amounts to approximately 2.94% of market price and 2.50% of net asset value ("NAV") on an annualized basis.

Boulder_Logo.jpg

Due to the current discount of the Fund's market price to its per share NAV, and the fact that distributions are made in cash (i.e., at NAV), if Fund shares continue to trade at a discount at the time of this distribution, then it will be accretive to BIF's market-price-based return. The October 2021 quarterly distribution will be payable in cash to stockholders of record per the following critical dates:

Pay Date

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Amount Per Share

October 29, 2021

October 22, 2021

October 21, 2021

$0.102

As previously announced, the Board of Directors instituted a managed distribution program in accordance with its Section 19(b) exemptive order in November 2015. In adopting the program, the Fund seeks to provide a regular quarterly distribution to its common stockholders which is not dependent on the amount of income earned or capital gains realized by the Fund.

Investors should not make any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or the Fund's distribution policy. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "BIF". As of August 9, 2021, the Fund's NAV was $16.31 per share and the closing market price was $13.87 (a 14.96% discount to NAV). For more information on the Fund, please visit the Fund's webpage at www.bouldercef.com.

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue stock for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell stock need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market value.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, the firm is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC

RMA is an investment adviser registered with the SEC based out of Kansas. More information about RMA is available at www.bouldercef.com as well as the SEC's investment adviser search website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member.

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

SOURCE Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc.

