SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RYFL, ONEM, SWN, and QTS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Finward Bancorp ("Finward"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, RYFL shareholders who own 101 or more shares of RYFL stock will have the right to elect to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each RYFL share they own. Company shareholders who own less than 101 shares of RYFL stock will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash and no stock consideration for each share of RYFL stock they own. If you own RYFL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ryfl

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical") (NASDAQ: ONEM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of ONEM common stock. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of SWN common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. If you own SWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swn

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qts

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ryfl-onem-swn-and-qts-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301354705.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP