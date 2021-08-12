Logo
Frank's International Reminds Customers to Prepare for Atlantic Storm Season on Offshore Rigs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) ("Frank's") today reminds customers to prepare for Atlantic storm season on offshore rigs.

FI_Logo_High_Res_Logo.jpg

Storm season officially began on June 1 and runs through November 30, which is a season that brings heightened risk for all offshore rig personnel annually. Frank's continues to reinforce its own emergency planning efforts during this time and partners with customers in their efforts to plan ahead and ensure that a storm plan is prepared and activated. Preparations for temporary well suspension are always critical, and plans frequently have to be actioned at a moment's notice.

Over the years, weather conditions have been the cause of billions of dollars in damage and repair costs. Securing the wellbore safely and efficiently is key to preventing damage to rig structures and equipment. The Frank's BRUTE® Storm System provides safe and reliable operational flexibility and can remain on standby until needed. This system, complete with the BRUTE® Retrievable Service Packers, offers an extremely robust V3-rated barrier system for ultimate dependability during the toughest weather conditions. During previous storms, the BRUTE® Storm System has effectively isolated wellbores, allowing for safe disconnection, helping ensure the safety of rig personnel and the environment as well as preserving the security of the well. Customers are encouraged to learn more about the BRUTE® Storm System's safe and reliable operational flexibility on the Frank's website.

"As part of our commitment to best-in-class safety, Frank's has taken several steps to prepare for the start of the Atlantic storm season, and we encourage our customers to prepare as well," said Thad Scott, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Business Development of Frank's. "We are continuously preparing and leveraging our technology so that we can best serve our customers when they need us most. The storm season can be unpredictable, so we urge customers to have an emergency plan in place to keep their personnel, equipment, and the environment safe."

"Everything we do at Frank's is driven by our mission to help our customers operate more safely and efficiently," said Michael Kearney, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers operate in highly dynamic environments, and we are proud to offer innovative solutions that help them prepare for a wide range of scenarios, including extreme weather."

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY73040&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franks-international-reminds-customers-to-prepare-for-atlantic-storm-season-on-offshore-rigs-301353872.html

SOURCE Frank's International N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY73040&Transmission_Id=202108120800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY73040&DateId=20210812
